Succession Renewed for Season 3

RELATED STORIES Succession Recap: Who Learned Shiv's Secret?

Succession Recap: Who Learned Shiv's Secret? Joss Whedon's HBO Drama The Nevers Casts 6

HBO has renewed Succession for Season 3, just two weeks into the dysfunctional family drama’s sophomore run.

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has thusly been updated.

Season 2 opened on Aug. 11 with a series high of 1.2 million viewers across HBO’s linear network and digital platforms. In linear viewing alone (612,000 viewers), the season opener was up 5 percent from last summer’s series launch.

Episode 2 drew 603K in linear alone, and just over 1 million total with encores and streaming folded in.

“We are elated that Succession and its exploration of wealth, power and family has resonated so powerfully with audiences,” HBO Drama Programming EVP Francesca Orsi said in a statement, while Roman Roy leaned against a wall in the back, rolling his eyes. “We cannot wait to see how the complex characters that Jesse Armstrong has created continue to navigate this captivating, ruthless world of the uber-rich.

“In today’s world where the intersection of politics and media is increasingly prevalent,” Orsi continued, “Succession presents an especially piercing look behind the curtain of this elite, influential, and cutthroat community.”

Succession‘s freshman season is nominated for five total Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series (where it’s up against Better Call Saul, Bodyguard, Game of Thrones, Killing Eve, Ozark, Pose and This Is Us).

Want scoop on Succession, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.