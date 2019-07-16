Emmy Nominations: Game of Thrones, Mrs. Maisel and Chernobyl Lead Pack; HBO Reclaims Dominance Over Netflix

Nominations for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday morning, and HBO’s Game of Thrones ended its run with a bang, amassing 32 total nods. Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel drew the second-most noms, with 20, followed by HBO’s Chernobyl (19), NBC’s Saturday Night Live (18) and HBO’s Barry and FX’s Fosse/Verdon (which each netted 17).
By platform, HBO — which last year trailed Netflix 108-112 — returned to the top spot by amassing 137 total nods to the streaming giant’s 117. NBC placed a distant third with 58.
This year’s ceremony will be held Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, and aired live on Fox. A host has not yet been named.
TVLine has listed the nominees below. Your job, as extremely opinionated inhalers of TV, is to storm the Comments section with gushes of glee or eruptions of righteous indignation.
OUTSTANDING DRAMA (2018 winner: Game of Thrones)
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA (2018 winner: Matthew Rhys)
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Billy Porter, Pose
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA (2018 winner: Claire Foy)
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA (2018 winner: Thandie Newton)
Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Julia Garner, Ozark
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA (2018 winner: Peter Dinklage)
Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA (2018 winner: Samira Wiley)
Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
Cherry Jones*, The Handmaid’s Tale
Jessica Lange, AHS: Apocalypse
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder
Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones
*Three “leftover” episodes from 2018 are eligible this year for individual achievement awards
GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA (2018 winner: Ron Cephas Jones)
Michael Angarana, This Is Us
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Michael McKean, Better Call Saul
Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone
Glynn Turman, How to Get Away With Murder
Bradley Whitford*, The Handmaid’s Tale
*Three “leftover” episodes from 2018 are eligible this year for individual achievement awards
OUTSTANDING COMEDY (2018 winner: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep
LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY (2018 winner: Rachel Brosnahan)
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY (2018 winner: Bill Hader)
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY (2018 winner: Alex Borstein)
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Olivia Colman, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Sarah Goldberg, Barry
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY (2018 winner: Henry Winkler)
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Tony Hale, Veep
Stephen Root, Barry
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler, Barry
GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY (2018 winner: SNL host Tiffany Haddish)
Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag
Fiona Shaw, Fleabag
Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live
GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY (2018 winner: Katt Williams)
Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live
Robert de Niro, Saturday Night Live
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Peter MacNicol, Veep
John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live
Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live
Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
LIMITED SERIES (2018 winner: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
MADE-FOR-TELEVISION MOVIE (2018 winner: Black Mirror, “USS Callister”)
Bandersnatch: Black Mirror
Brexit
Deadwood: The Movie
King Lear
My Dinner With Hervé
LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE (2018 winner: Regina King)
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE (2018 winner: Darren Criss)
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benecio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE (2018 winner: Merritt Wever)
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE (2018 winner: Jeff Daniels)
Asante Blackk, When They See Us
Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
John Leguizamo, When They See Us
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Michael K Williams, When They See Us
REALITY SHOW HOST (2018 winner: RuPaul Charles)
James Corden, The World’s Best
Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game Of Games
Marie Kondo, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
REALITY SHOW COMPETITION (2018 winner: RuPaul’s Drag Race)
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
VARIETY SKETCH SERIES (2018 winner: Saturday Night Live)
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
Saturday Night Live
Who Is America?
VARIETY TALK SERIES (2018 winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver)
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
