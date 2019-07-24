Los Espookys Renewed for Season 2

RELATED STORIES HBO's Watchmen: Damon Lindelof (Respectfully) Says 'F--k You' to Original Comic Author Alan Moore

Los Espookys has scared up some more episodes.

The kooky half-hour comedy from Fred Armisen — who also stars — and Saturday Night Live svengali Lorne Michaels will be back for Season 2 on HBO, our sister site Variety reports.

The series stars Mexican actor Bernardo Velasco as Renaldo, the noble, kind, serene and gore-obsessed leader of Los Espookys. Armisen plays Tico, Renaldo’s uncle who lives in Los Angeles and works as a valet driver who loves parking cars.

The order for Season 2 has been noted in TVLine’s Cable TV Renewal Scorecard.

Are you happy to hear about Los Espookys‘ Season 2 renewal? Hit the comments to let us know your thoughts and what you’d like to see happen next season!