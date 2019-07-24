Los Espookys Renewed for Season 2

Los Espookys has scared up some more episodes.
The kooky half-hour comedy from Fred Armisen — who also stars — and Saturday Night Live svengali Lorne Michaels will be back for Season 2 on HBO, our sister site Variety reports.
The series stars Mexican actor Bernardo Velasco as Renaldo, the noble, kind, serene and gore-obsessed leader of Los Espookys. Armisen plays Tico, Renaldo’s uncle who lives in Los Angeles and works as a valet driver who loves parking cars.
The order for Season 2 has been noted in TVLine’s Cable TV Renewal Scorecard.
Los Espookys‘ renewal is just the latest bit of HBO-related news to break Wednesday. During the premium cabler’s day at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, we also learned that: Production is underway on Insecure Season 4; Silicon Valley‘s final season now has a premiere date (kinda); there probably won’t be a Big Little Lies Season 3 and the network maintains there’s no real behind-the-scenes drama regarding that show’s directing and/or editing; and HBO was never going to reshoot Game of Thrones‘ much-criticized final season.
