Big Little Lies Season 3 Unlikely Because 'There's No Obvious Story'

It’s (probably) curtains for the Monterey 5.

Echoing comments he made to TVLine earlier this year, HBO president Casey Bloys says there are no current plans to bring Big Little Lies back for a third season.

“I would say never say never, [but]… on the face of it, there’s no obvious place to go, no obvious story,” Bloys told reporters. “That said, it’s an extraordinary group actors and producers and writers and directors, so if they all came to me and said, ‘We have the greatest take — listen to this!” I would certainly be open to it.”

Sunday’s Season 2 finale was one for the record books. The swan song delivered 1.98 million linear viewers with its first airing, surpassing the previous record of 1.86 million (set by the Season 1 finale). TVLine readers gave Big Little Lies‘ finale an average grade of “B+.”

“I love this group of people — I would do anything with them,” Bloys maintained to TVLine back in February. “But the reality is, they are some of the busiest actresses working in Hollywood. We have deals with some of them — Nicole [Kidman] is doing her next show [The Undoing] with us. I just think it’s not realistic.

“Look, if they all came to me and said, ‘We worked out all of our schedules!’ – then sure,” Bloys added with a laugh. “But I just don’t think it’s realistic.”