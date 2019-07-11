Big Little Lies Season 3: Will It Happen?

RELATED STORIES Big Little Lies: Celeste's Therapist Has Turned Into a Monster in Season 2 and Should Really Lose Her License

Could the Monterey 5 come back for thirds? That will likely be the question on the minds of Big Little Lies fans as the HBO hit nears the Season 2 finish line. And while no one connected with the Emmy-winning series is ruling out the possibility of a Season 3, all signs point to a renewal being very, highly, extremely, infinitely unlikely.

“I love this group of people – I would do anything with them,” HBO president Casey Bloys maintained to TVLine earlier this year when asked about Big Little Lies‘ renewal prospects. “But the reality is, they are some of the busiest actresses working in Hollywood. We have deals with some of them — Nicole [Kidman] is doing her next show [The Undoing] with us. I just think it’s not realistic.

“Look, if they all came to me and said, ‘We worked out all of our schedules!’ – then sure,” Bloys added with a laugh. “But I just don’t think it’s realistic.”

Luckily, it sounds like the seven-episode second season — which wraps on Sunday, July 21 — will go out on a more closure-filled note than Season 1 did. Teased Bloys: “Season 2 was a chance for everyone involved to end [the franchise] in a way that feels satisfying.”