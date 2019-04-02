Boomerang and American Soul Renewed for Second Seasons at BET

Boomerang will be coming back.

BET announced on Tuesday that it has renewed its follow-up to the 1992 feature film as well as American Soul, both for Season 2.

RELATED STORIES Cable TV Scorecard: What's Renewed? What's Cancelled?

Cable TV Scorecard: What's Renewed? What's Cancelled? Lena Waithe to EP Showtime's How to Make Love to a Black Woman…

“Making Boomerang has been one of the highlights of my career,” executive producer Lena Waithe said in a statement, “and the positive feedback we’ve gotten from fans and critics has been so validating. I’m beyond excited to dive even deeper into these characters’ lives in Season 2.”

Boomerang centers on Simone Graham, daughter Marcus Graham and Angela Lewis (played in the movie by Eddie Murphy and series EP Halle Berry), and Bryson Broyer (son of Jaqueline Broyer, who was played by Robin Givens), marketing professionals who are trying to step out of their parents’ shadows. The series airs Tuesdays at 10/9c, with its season finale set for April 9.

This week’s penultimate Season 1 episode, penned by Waithe and Jenny Lee, explores what happens when Marcus, a notorious womanizer, is brought down by scandal and The Graham Agency is closed forever. Exploring everyone from Bill Cosby to R. Kelly, the episode “Us Too” promises “an honest and intimate look at all sides of the #MeToo movement from the black millennial perspective.”

American Soul , meanwhile, chronicles “the hippest trip in America” and what became of one of the most prominent and groundbreaking television shows for African-American culture — Soul Train. The regular cast includes Sinqua Walls (Power) as Don Cornelius, Kelly Price, Jason Dirde, Iantha Richardson, Christopher Jefferson, Katlyn Nichol, and Jelani Winston.

American Soul‘s freshman finale, airing tonight at 9 pm, features guest appearances by Gabrielle Dennis (The Bobby Brown Story) and McKinley Freeman (Hit the Floor) as Tina and Ike Turner. Meanwhile, as Don secures a second season for Soul Train, he decides to focus on repairing his family — but may find it’s too little, too late.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.