The Righteous Gemstones Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

File this news under “Hallelujah!”: The Righteous Gemstones has been renewed for Season 2 at HBO, just four weeks into its freshman year, TVLine has learned.

The Righteous Gemstones stars Danny McBride (who also created the series), John Goodman, Adam Devine and Edi Patterson as members of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work. In Season 1, McBride’s Jesse Gemstone — the eldest of the Gemstone offspring — hopes to lead in his father’s footsteps, but finds his past sins jeopardizing the family ministry.

Walton Goggins, Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz and Greg Alan Williams round out the comedy’s cast.

“Danny, Jody [Hill] and David [Gordon Green] are among our favorite collaborators and we’re thrilled that their take on a family comedy has been met with such enthusiasm,” said Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of programming at HBO. “We cannot wait to share the next steps in the Gemstone family’s epic journey. Hallelujah!”

New episodes of The Righteous Gemstones air Sundays at 10/9c, with the Season 1 finale set for Oct. 13. Our Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated with its sophomore pickup.

Gemstones fans, are you happy to hear the news? Drop your thoughts in a comment below!