HBO's Divorce Ending With Season 3

HBO is parting ways with Divorce, just hours before the Sarah Jessica Parker dramedy airs its third season premiere(Monday, 10/9c), TVLine’s sister site Deadline reports.

“Between scheduling and complicated lives and actors, it was a confluence of things that came together that helped us decide that [a six-episode final season] was something that we wanted to do, and we felt confidence that [showrunner Liz Tuccillo] could achieve what we were all hoping for for this final look at Frances and Robert,” Parker said in a statement.

“Sarah Jessica Parker has a unique ability to showcase the complexities of personal relationships with such empathy and humor,” added Amy Gravitt, EVP, HBO Programming. “With Divorce, she took our audiences through the keyhole and into the lives of a modern day couple dealing with the fallout of splitting up. As we end with the 3rd and final season of the show, we look forward to our next endeavor with Sarah Jessica and [her production company] Pretty Matches.”

The series stars Parker as Frances Dufresne, a woman whose marriage reaches an abrupt conclusion when her husband Robert (played by Thomas Haden Church) discovers she’s having an affair. Divorce‘s ensemble also includes Molly Shannon, Talia Balsam, Tracy Letts, Sterling Jerins and Charlie Kilgore. The show was created by Sharon Horgan.

