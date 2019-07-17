TVLine Items: Ian McShane to SVU, Daphne Oz Joins MasterChef and More

Ian McShane will soon cross paths with an elite squad known as the Special Victims Unit. The American Gods and Deadwood star is set to appear in Law & Order: SVU‘s Season 21 premiere, TVLine has learned.

McShane’s character is described as “a charming and high-profile media mogul who takes on Olivia Benson and the SVU squad after being accused of sexual assault.” The episode airs Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10/9c on NBC.

* Former The Chew co-host Daphne Oz has been added to MasterChef Junior‘s judging panel ahead of the just-ordered Season 8.

* Dynasty‘s Michael Michele — aka Dominique Deveraux — has been promoted to series-regular status ahead of Season 3 (premiering Friday, Oct. 11 at 9/8c on The CW), according to the actress’ Instagram.

* The cast of Stranger Things will appear in an episode of Apple’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series, which on Wednesday was picked up for Season 3.

* Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn’s forthcoming Amazon series Making the Cut has added fashion designer and influencer Chiara Ferragni as a judge. She joins a panel that already consists of supermodel Naomi Campbell, former Vogue Paris editor in chief Carine Roitfeld, designer Joseph Altuzarra and actress/fashion icon Nicole Richie.

* Game of Thrones-turned-Aquaman star Jason Momoa will voice himself in an upcoming episode of The Simpsons, EW.com reports. An airdate has not yet been announced.

* Netflix’s Dear White People will welcome guest stars Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), Blair Underwood (Quantico), Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black), rapper Flavor Flav and series creator Justin Simien during Season 3. All episodes drop Friday, Aug. 2.

* SpongeBob SquarePants has been renewed at Nickelodeon for a 13-episode Season 13.

