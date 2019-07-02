Wynonna Earp Season 4 Is (Finally) Back on Track — But When Will It Air?

RELATED STORIES Krypton Spinoff, Focused on Lobo, In the Works at Syfy

The good news? Production on Wynonna Earp‘s delayed Season 4 finally has a start date. The bad news? It’s gonna feel like utter purgatory waiting for the Syfy series to land back on your screens.

IDW entertainment, in partnership with Syfy, Canada’s Space and SEVEN24 Films, announced on Tuesday that Wynonna Earp will commence pre-production on the 12-episode Season 4 later this year, with an eye on a Summer 2020 debut (on both Syfy and Canada’s Space).

Helping grease the wheels in the wake of financial difficulties at IDW that threw a wrench in the works, Cineflix Studios has come aboard to co-produce Season 4 and Cineflix Rights will handle international sales for the series.

Vulture first reported on the news.

“Wynonna Earp — the series, the comics, the characters, the story and the fans are all deeply important to IDW so we are thrilled to be able to continue to tell the Wynonna story,” IDW Entertainment president Lydia Antonini said in a statement. “From the very beginning, the fans have embraced the series and have transformed their passion into an inclusive community built upon empathy and support, as well as whiskey and donuts. We are grateful to have partners who were able to help us bring it back for a fourth season so that we can continue to serve the dedicated Earpers, and entertain fans everywhere.”

The show’s Stateside cable home said in its own statement, “Syfy has never wavered in its support of Wynonna Earp, a unique and important series with some of the most passionate fans anywhere. To our Earper friends: Thank you for your patience and faith as we worked with our partners to ensure that Wynonna can get back to where it belongs… on Syfy.”