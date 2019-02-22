TVLine Items: Wynonna Earp Future in Jeopardy, PLL Vet on Charmed and More

Someone, show Wynonna Earp the money! Production on Season 4 of the Syfy series has been delayed due to financial challenges on producer IDW Entertainment’s part, per The Hollywood Reporter.

A new start date remains unclear as IDW seeks funding for not just the next season, but a Season 5 as well, which Deadline says was quietly ordered by Syfy.

Syfy — which licenses the drama from IDW Entertainment — says it is “completely committed to the series. This has not changed.”

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Tyler Blackburn (Roswell, New Mexico; Pretty Little Liars) will guest-star in an episode of Charmed as the soul-sucking demon Viralis, who lures in his victims by promising to manifest their greatest desire, EW.com reports. Additionally, Leah Pipes (The Originals) — who first announced her casting on Instagram —will recur as Fiona Callahan, Charity’s younger sister and Harry’s former charge.

* The cast and creators of ABC Family’s Greek will reunite at this year’s ATX Television Festival, including stars Spencer Grammer, Amber Stevens West, Jacob Zachar, Dilshad Vadsaria and Paul James, per EW.com. The festival will also include a panel for the Netflix comedy Atypical and a screening of the upcoming Epix series Perpetual Grace, LTD.

* MeTV Network will pay tribute to actor/musician Peter Tork, whose death was announced on Thursday, with two episodes of The Monkees, airing this Sunday, Feb. 24 at 5 pm ET/PT.

* Josh Gad (The Comedians, 1600 Penn) will co-star in Veep creator Armando Iannucci’s HBO space comedy pilot Avenue 5, alongside Hugh Laurie (House) and Zach Woods (Silicon Valley), our sister site Deadline reports.

* HBO’s Divorce has tapped Dominic Fumusa (Nurse Jackie) to recur as the Lady Raiders’ assistant coach under Thomas Haden Church’s Robert, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Walton Goggins (Justified, Vice Principals) has joined the cast of Deep State Season 2 (premiering Sunday, April 28 on Epix) as ex-CIA operative Nathan Miller. Watch a trailer:

* Jimmy Fallon will pay homage to The Larry Sanders Show on Monday, Feb. 25 with a special behind-the-scenes episode of The Tonight Show. Guests include Robert De Niro, Tina Fey, Ben Stiller and animal expert Robert Irwin. Watch a trailer:

