Marvel's Cloak & Dagger Cancelled by Freeform After 2 Seasons

Freeform is pumping the brakes on Tandy and Tyrone’s vigilante road trip, cancelling Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger after just two seasons, according to our sister site Deadline.

The official cancellation comes on the heels of reports that Jeph Loeb will be stepping down as head of Marvel TV, where his purview included Cloak & Dagger, Runaways, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (entering its final season), all of Netflix’s now-cancelled “street-level hero” series, the recently scrapped Ghost Rider and the upcoming Helstrom — all as Marvel steers its focus toward Marvel Studios-produced small-screen fare for the upcoming Disney+ streaming service, starting with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

“We are so proud of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger and the trailblazing stories this series told,” Freeform said in a statement. “We are also grateful to our incredible talent Oliva Holt and Aubrey Joseph for bringing these beloved characters to life, and showrunner Joe Pokaski for his vision. We’d like to thank our partners at Marvel Television for a wonderful two seasons, and we are hopeful that we can find another project together.”

Cloak & Dagger starred Joseph and Holt as Tyrone Johnson and Tandy Bowen, a pair of unassuming teenagers who take up the aforementioned crime-fighting monikers upon discovering that it’s their shared destiny to save the city of New Orleans. The show’s cast also included Gloria Reuben as Tyrone’s mother Adina, Andrea Roth as Tandy’s mother Melissa, and Emma Lahana as Brigid O’Reilly, a detective who gained superhuman abilities and became known as Mayhem.

The Freeform drama’s second season pit Tyrone and Tandy against Andre Deschaine, a sinister foe whose master plan quickly evolved from abducting teen girls to becoming an all-powerful god. After thwarting Andre’s nefarious plot in May’s finale, the duo decided to take their brand of vigilante justice on the road, seeking out evil wherever it lurks.

Tyrone and Tandy will cross over to Hulu’s Runaways during Season 3, which drops Dec. 13.

In an interview with TVLine, Pokaski described the concept of a possible Season 3 as being about “Tandy and Tyrone running into danger and looking for trouble, instead of waiting for trouble to come to their front door. When you’re telling a coming-of-age story, part of that is traveling, seeing yourself in a different context and getting a different perspective on who you are.”

As for Tandy and Tyrone’s “big” romantic moment (they held hands!), Pokaski told us, “You should read into that as much as you possibly can. What the writers and I wanted to create was a bit of a Rorschach test for the audience. … The best we can say is that this is the opening of a door of a question that a lot of people have been asking.”

TVLine's Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Cloak & Dagger's cancellation.