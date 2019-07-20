Marvel Details the Rollout Plan for Falcon and Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki and Other Disney+ Series

Marvel Studios’ new, MCU-based TV series for the Disney+ streaming service will start hitting your screens in Fall 2020.

The rollout of Marvel’s initial Disney+ slate was revealed on Saturday night at the San Diego Comic-Con, in tandem with the entertainment giant’s next phase of movies — which includes Black Widow in May 2020, The Eternals in November 2020, Shang-Chi in February 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 2021), Thor: Love and Thunder (November 2021) and a Mahershala Ali-led Blade.

As for the TV series…

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, starring Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan and Daniel Bruhl (as Baron Zemo), begins streaming in the fall of 2020.

Loki, with Tom Hiddleston reprising his infamous role, is set to bow in spring 2021.

WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Teyonah Parris, also launches in spring 2021.

What If… ?, the first animated series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, features Jeffrey Wright voicing The Watcher and a whole lotta MCU vets reprising their roles; it starts streaming in summer 2021.

Hawkeye, starring (as one would hope) Jeremy Renner, debuts in the fall of 2021.

Disney+ launches Tuesday, Nov. 12, for U.S. subscribers; it will then be rolled out to the rest of the world over the next two years. Its ad-free content will cost $6.99/month (or $69.99/year).

So, what do you think of the lineup? Will it entice you to fork over seven bucks a month? Hit the comments with your thoughts.