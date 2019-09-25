Marvel's Ghost Rider Cancelled at Hulu as Teams Arrive at 'Creative Impasse'

RELATED STORIES Castle Rock Season 2 Trailer Gives Misery's Annie Wilkes an Origin Story

Hulu is pumping the brakes on Marvel’s Ghost Rider. The streaming giant has opted not to move forward with a series based on the iconic character, TVLine has confirmed, just five months after announcing that the show was in development. The decision to cancel Ghost Rider reportedly came when the show’s team arrived at a “creative impasse” with Hulu.

Gabriel Luna, who previously portrayed Ghost Rider (aka Robbie Reyes) in the fourth season of ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., was set to reprise the role for Hulu, albeit in a “completely new iteration” of the character. Luna has been fairly active on social media, posting excitedly about the show as recently as four days ago.

Despite Ghost Rider‘s cancellation, Hulu still has a full plate of Marvel content coming down the pipes. In addition to the upcoming third season of Runaways, the streamer is also moving forward with its previously announced Helstrom series, as well as four animated projects — M.O.D.O.K, Hit-Monkey, Tigra & Dazzler Show and Howard The Duck.

TVLine’s sister site Deadline was the first to report on Ghost Rider‘s cancellation.

Earlier this month, Hulu scrapped its plans for a “TV universe” based on the novels of John Grisham, starting with adaptations of The Rainmaker and Rogue Lawyer.

Are you disappointed that Hulu won’t be giving us a full-blown Ghost Rider series? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.