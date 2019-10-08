Marvel's Helstrom: Elizabeth Marvel, Royals Alum Among Hulu Series' Cast

RELATED STORIES Runaways Season 3 Teaser Features Morgan le Fay, Cloak and Dagger

Runaways Season 3 Teaser Features Morgan le Fay, Cloak and Dagger Reprisal Trailer: Abigail Spencer Is Looking to 'Tie Up Some Loose Ends' in Hulu's Hyper-Noir Revenge Thriller

Ghost Rider may have been snuffed, but there will still be Helstrom to pay on Hulu!

Marvel’s Helstrom has cast Tom Austen (The Royals) and Sydney Lemmon (Fear the Walking Dead) as siblings Daimon and Ana Helstrom, it was announced on Tuesday, while Elizabeth Marvel (Unbelievable, Manifest, Homeland) will play their long-institutionalized mother, Victoria.

Daimon is described here as “a professor of ethics who moonlights as an exorcist, someone who has no illusions about saving a world he has no patience for. In his battle against a hidden world, Daimon is determined to root out demons as they arise, and will not stop until they’re vanquished.”

Ana, in turn, runs a successful auction house and suffers no fools, but her true interest lies in hunting down those who hurt others. Traumatized by her father as a child, she is driven to rid the world of those like him, even as she secretly worries her father will return.

Popular on TVLine

The son and daughter of “a mysterious and powerful serial killer,” Daimon and Ana share “a complicated dynamic as they track down the terrorizing worst of humanity — each with their attitude and skills,” in the Hulu horror series which is on track for a 2020 premiere.

Ariana Guerra (Raising Dion), Robert Wisdom (Ballers), June Carryl (Mindhunter) and Alain Uy (True Detective) round out the cast as Vatican employee Gabriella Rosetti, “Caretaker,” Dr. Louise Hastings aka Victoria’s shrink, and Ana’s BFF Chris Yen.