Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists Cancelled at Freeform After 1 Season

Freeform is cutting Alison and Mona’s sleuthing days short, cancelling Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists after just one season, TVLine has learned.

A spinoff of the immensely popular Pretty Little Liars — which ran from 2010 to 2017, ushering ABC Family into the Freeform era — The Perfectionists relocated fan favorites Alison (Sasha Pieterse) and Mona (Janel Parrish) from Rosewood, Pa., to Beacon Heights, Ore., where they were immediately thrust into another all-consuming murder mystery.

New additions to the PLL world included Sofia Carson as aspiring fashion designer Ava, Sydney Park as future politician Caitlin, Eli Brown as cellist Dylan, Hayley Erin as presumed-dead Taylor and Kelly Rutherford as Taylor’s mother, Claire.

In addition to the season’s main mystery (who killed Nolan?), the Perfectionists finale introduced another puzzle for the Liars to assemble: Someone by the name of “The Professor” knew that Taylor shot Caitlin’s boyfriend, Jeremy (Graeme Thomas King), and they were already exploiting the group using everyone’s greatest fears.

During a post-finale interview with TVLine, showrunner Marlene King played it coy while discussing The Perfectionists‘ new Big Bad, simply confirming that “The Professor” is someone who “lives in the world of the school.” (Any theories?)

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists‘ cancellation.

