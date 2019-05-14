Siren Renewed for Season 3

RELATED STORIES Did Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists Just Reveal Nolan's Killer?

Freeform is telling Siren to just keep swimming with a Season 3 renewal, TVLine has learned. This renewal comes one month ahead of Siren‘s midseason premiere on Thursday, June 13 (8/7c).

Per Freeform’s release, “Ben and Maddie are uncertain about the mermaids’ future after the deadly consequences of the attack on the oil rig and, with the mermaids returning to sea, are left feeling lost without Ryn. Once Helen learns she’s not the only one of her kind, she discovers there is a dark side to her people’s past.”

Siren stars Eline Powell (Game of Thrones), Alex Roe (The 5th Wave), Fola Evans-Akingbola, Ian Verdun and Rena Owen (The Orville). Eric Wald and Emily Whitesell, who serves as showrunner.

The first half of Siren‘s second season made good on the producers’ promise to eventually explore the polyamorous dynamic between mermaid Ryn and humans Ben and Maddie.

“We teased it a lot in the first year, and it would be unfair to the audience if we just teased it forever without getting to what we’re trying to land on,” Whitesell told TVLine. “We could only dance around that polyamorous relationship for so long, and we really did hold off.”

