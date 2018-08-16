The Alienist Sequel Angel of Darkness Ordered at TNT, Lead Cast to Return

There’ll be another chapter in the story of crime solver Dr. Lazlo Kreizler: TNT has ordered The Angel of Darkness, a limited series that’s a continuation of The Alienist, with that show’s lead cast all set to return.

Stars Daniel Brühl (Dr. Lazlo Kreizler), Luke Evans (John Moore) and Dakota Fanning (Sara Howard) will reprise their roles in The Angel of Darkness, which is based on the follow-up novel by The Alienist author Caleb Carr. Set in New York City’s Gilded Age, The Alienist starred Brühl as a criminal psychologist, or “alienist,” on the trail of a ritualistic killer murdering young boys. The ten-episode limited series debuted in January to strong ratings and earned six Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Limited Series.

“We could not be prouder of The Alienist‘s outstanding, award-worthy performance, and all of the work the incredible actors and crew put in to bring that story and time period to life,” TNT executive vice president of original programming Sarah Aubrey said in a statement. “Our audience fell in love with these multi-dimensional, timeless characters and the journey of their struggles living in complicated times. With this new story in TNT’s Suspense Collection, we will further immerse viewers into their world as they are confronted with a new enemy.”