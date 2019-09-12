South Park Gets Another Three-Season Renewal at Comedy Central

RELATED STORIES Blake Griffin Takes NSFW Shots at Caitlyn Jenner in First Clip From Comedy Central's Alec Baldwin Roast

Blake Griffin Takes NSFW Shots at Caitlyn Jenner in First Clip From Comedy Central's Alec Baldwin Roast Awkwafina's Comedy Central Sitcom Gets Title and Premiere Date

Break out the cheesy poofs and celebrate: South Park has been renewed for three seasons, Comedy Central announced Thursday.

The renewal, which adds 30 episodes to the series’ run, will extend the animated comedy through Season 26. It previously received a three-season renewal just ahead of the Season 19 premiere.

The upcoming Season 23, which will include South Park‘s milestone 300th episode, will premiere on Wednesday, September 25, at 10/9c. (Watch the trailer here.)

“Apparently, our efforts to get our own show cancelled have fallen short,” series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone said in a statement, referencing the cartoon’s Season 22, tongue-in-cheek #CancelSouthPark campaign. “Luckily, we love Comedy Central and [network president] Kent [Alterman] and our staff, so we are looking forward to new cancellation opportunities in the next few years.”

Alterman added: “South Park is the greatest comedy in the history of television, unmatched in its satirical strength and cultural relevancy and it shows no signs of slowing down… If humanity is still intact in 1000 years, historians will see the most transcendent artists of our era as The Beatles, Muhammed Ali and Matt and Trey. We’ll do as many seasons as they would like.”

TVLine’s Cable TV Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the renewal.

Are you happy to hear about South Park‘s three-season pickup? Hit the comments and let us know!