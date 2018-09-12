South Park fans were understandably confused on Wednesday when a teaser for the show’s upcoming 22nd season ended with the hashtag #CancelSouthPark. But before you join their choir of concern, let’s remember what show we’re talking about here.

“America has reached a crossroads,” notes an overly serious voice at the beginning of the teaser, which then asks, “What will we do next?” The answer, apparently, is to #CancelSouthPark, which has inspired a flurry of nervous tweets from fans of the long-running show. Watch the teaser below:

Though a synopsis for the season premiere — airing Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 10/9c — hasn’t been released, it’s safe to assume the episode will poke fun at the flurry of calls for cancellations we’ve seen since South Park wrapped its last season in 2017. Specifically, we can’t help but think the show will reference Roseanne, which was cancelled within hours of its star tweeting a racist joke about former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett.

Of course, it’s also possible that the episode will simply make a statement about the rise in “cancel culture” (i.e. saying so-and-so is “cancelled” after someone does something bad.) If nothing else, the idea of promoting the new season using the #CancelSouthPark hashtag is a pretty brilliant marketing campaign. Kudos, Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

Hit PLAY on the teaser above, then drop a comment with your predictions for South Park‘s 22nd season below.