TVLine Items: Grey's Star to Little Fires, Punky Brewster's BFF Returns and More

Jesse Williams is taking a break from his doctor scrubs: The Grey’s Anatomy star will recur in Hulu’s upcoming limited series Little Fires Everywhere, our sister site Deadline reports.

Starring Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon, the 1990s-set drama “follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and the enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives” in the upscale community of Shaker Heights, Ohio, per the official synopsis. “The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood — and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.”

Williams will play Joe Ryan, a wealthy Wall Streeter. After years of struggling to conceive, Joe and his wife turn to an unlikely source to help start their family.

* Cherie Johnson will reprise her role as Punky Brewster’s best friend for Peacock’s sequel pilot, Deadline reports. Johnson’s character is now a social worker and Aunt Cherie to her BFF’s kids.

* The Pop TV comedy Schitt’s Creek will air in syndication on Fox-owned TV stations, starting in fall 2020.

* The forthcoming short-form streamer Quibi has given a series order to the horror anthology 50 States of Fright, executive-produced by Sam Raimi (Ash vs Evil Dead) and starring Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Travis Fimmel (Vikings), Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything), Ming-Na Wen (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Taissa Farmiga (American Horror Story), among others, per Deadline.

* The CW’s midseason Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene has cast Broadway vet Bernadette Peters as a mother figure to Katy’s close friend Pepper Smith, per Deadline.

* Pop TV has renewed the comedy Florida Girls for Season 2. The show follows four friends who are making the most out of life while living below the poverty line in Clearwater, Florida.

* Starz has acquired both seasons of Idris Elba’s semi-autobiographical comedy In the Long Run (to premiere in November), plus the documentaries This Changes Everything (about underrepresentation and misrepresentation of women in the entertainment industry) and The River and the Wall (about five friends who embark on a 1,200-mile journey down the Rio Grande to document the U.S.-Mexico border before construction of a wall).

* Shameless has tapped Mary Kay Place (Big Love) and Elizabeth Rodriguez (Orange Is the New Black) to recur during Season 10, per Deadline. Place will play Tami’s irritatingly sweet Aunt Oopie, while Rodriguez will portray a femme fatale who takes to Frank.

