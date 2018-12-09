Doctor Who Renewed for Season 12; Jodie Whittaker Set to Return in 2020

Just a few hours before wrapping Doctor Who‘s current season on Sunday, BBC America confirmed that Jodie Whittaker‘s adventures through time and space are far from over.

“The Doctor and her friends will land again with an all-new season on @BBCAMERICA in early 2020,” read a tweet posted from the show’s official account. “Her” also confirms that Whittaker will once again be playing the Doctor (not that we had any doubt), a role she assumed to much fanfare earlier this year.

Whittaker and the rest of the cast dropped by TVLine’s San Diego Comic-Con suite this summer to discuss all of the changes coming to the show, explaining that Season 11 would serve as a solid entry point for new fans curious about checking out the show for the first time.

Additionally, BBC America released a first look at the series’ inaugural New Year’s Day special, airing — you guessed it — on Jan. 1, 2019. According to a tweet from the show’s account, this year’s special finds the Doctor going up against “the most dangerous creature in the universe.” (No big, right?) Watch the trailer below:

This New Year's Day, the most dangerous creature in the universe is stirring… The #DoctorWho New Year's Day special premieres January 1 at 8pm on @BBCAMERICA. pic.twitter.com/WordprxRdb — Doctor Who on BBC America (@DoctorWho_BBCA) December 9, 2018

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Doctor Who‘s renewal. Are you looking forward to its 12th season? What did (and didn’t) you love about Season 11? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.