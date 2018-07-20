Doctor Who Team Talks Gender Swap, Teases 'Full of Adrenaline' Finale

Yes, we all know by now that Doctor Who‘s new season introduces Jodie Whittaker as the first female Doctor… but does her gender really affect any of the timey-wimey stuff?

The Season 11 premiere (coming this fall on BBC America) is “much more a story of survival” for the Thirteenth Doctor than an examination of gender, new Who showrunner Chris Chibnall told Michael Ausiello during a visit to TVLine’s San Diego Comic-Con video suite. And that makes sense, since “last we saw her [in last year’s Christmas special], she was falling through the air towards planet Earth.” But he does hint at “stories during the season where [her gender] does pop up again… there are new challenges for the Doctor.”

Also in the video above, Whittaker and her co-stars tease the new dynamic between the Time Lord and her three companions (“we all bring different things to the show,” co-star Mandip Gill offers), explain why this season is accessible even to Doctor Who newcomers who don’t know a TARDIS from a Dalek — and even drop a few juicy, way-in-advance hints about the Season 11 finale. It’s “full of adrenaline,” Whittaker says… kind of like plummeting towards Earth without a parachute, we’re guessing.

