Silicon Valley Goes to Washington in Final Season Teaser Trailer

Silicon Valley is heading inside the Beltway in its sixth and final season and, based on the first trailer, it will be politics as super-unusual (and that’s really saying something these days).

Premiering Sunday, Oct. 27 at 10/9c, the series’ seven-episode swan song finds Pied Piper ringleader Richard (Thomas Middleditch) clumsily testifying on Capitol Hill about the security of user data, while his colleagues look on in utter horror and embarrassment.

As TVLine exclusively reported in Nov. 2018, production on Season 6 was delayed until this summer, a move that many feared would keep it off the air until 2020. The schedule, an HBO spokesperson confirmed at the time, had to be adjusted to accommodate showrunner Alec Berg, who also serves as the showrunner of HBO’s Barry.

The final-season decision was announced in May. “Silicon Valley has been a career and life highlight for us,” Berg and fellow EP Mike Judge said in a statement at the time. “We’ll miss it desperately, but we’ve always let Pied Piper’s journey guide the way, and Season 6 seems to be the fitting conclusion. We are forever indebted to our incredible cast, crew, and partners at HBO. At a certain point, there’s only so much we can do to make the world a better place.”

Press PLAY above to watch the teaser trailer and then share your snappy judgments below!