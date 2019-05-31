HBO's Silicon Valley Confirmed to End With Delayed Season 6

RELATED STORIES Cable TV Scorecard: What's Renewed & Cancelled

HBO’s Silicon Valley is officially ready to Command-Q.

Confirming nearly seven months of speculation, the pay cabler announced on Friday that the comedy’s delayed, seven-episode Season 6 will be its last. Currently in pre-production, the series is slated to return to HBO later this year.

“Silicon Valley has been a career and life highlight for us,” showrunners Mike Judge and Alec Berg said in a statement. “We’ll miss it desperately, but we’ve always let Pied Piper’s journey guide the way, and Season 6 seems to be the fitting conclusion. We are forever indebted to our incredible cast, crew, and partners at HBO. At a certain point, there’s only so much we can do to make the world a better place.”

Back in November — six months after its Season 5 finale aired — TVLine reported that production on Season 6 had been delayed until Summer 2019. An HBO spokesperson at the time confirmed the postponement, citing Berg’s busy schedule as the reason. “As Alec is a showrunner on both Barry and Silicon Valley, the schedule was structured to allow Alec to wrap on Barry before starting work on Silicon Valley.”

Says HBO programming EVP Amy Gravitt, “It’s been quite a ride since the pilot, when Richard Hendricks’ algorithm first caught the eye of Peter Gregory and Gavin Belson. In the meantime, our culture’s entire relationship with technology has been transformed, and Alec and Mike’s meticulous storytelling has managed to stay ahead of it every step of the way….. Silicon Valley is just the beginning of many more collaborations with these hilarious writers and performers, as well as our standout crew.”

