Gentleman Jack Renewed for Season 2

If you don’t yet know Jack, you’re about to get even more chances.

Gentleman Jack has been renewed for Season 2, it was announced on Thursday by HBO and the BBC. The series airs on the pay cabler Stateside, Mondays at 10/9c. Its eight-episode first season concludes June 10.

Created by Sally Wainwright (Happy Valley), Gentleman Jack tells the story of Anne Lister (BAFTA Award winner Suranne Jones), a woman who had a passion for life and a mind for business, and bucked society’s expectations at every turn.

“We’re thrilled that Anne Lister’s story has resonated so powerfully with audiences in the U.S. and abroad, and we’re grateful to Sally Wainwright and the entire Gentleman Jack family for bringing her story to life,” HBO Drama EVP Francesca Orsi said in a statement. “Anne’s journey is an important and courageous one and we can’t wait to share this next season with the world.”

“It’s so exciting that so many people have had such a positive response to Suranne’s exuberant performance as the brilliant, life-affirming Anne Lister and to Sophie Rundle’s beautiful performance as her courageous partner, Ann Walker,” says series creator Wainwright. “I’m utterly delighted that we’ve been recommissioned, because there are so many more big, bold stories to tell about Anne Lister and Ann Walker.”