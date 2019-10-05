Third Walking Dead Series: Watch Latest Spinoff's Stand By Me-ish Trailer

At Saturday’s New York Comic-Con panel for AMC’s third Walking Dead series, the cabler unveiled the first trailer for the still-untitled offshoot, which you can eyeball above.

The newest TWD drama, co-created by showrunner Matt Negrete and Scott M. Gimple, the franchise’s chief content officer, takes place a decade after the start of the zombie apocalypse and focuses on two young female protagonists, a pair of survivors played by Alexa Mansour (The Resident) and Aliyah Royale (The Red Line).

They are accompanied in the post-apocalyptic world by the first generation to come of age since the dead reanimated to become walkers, roamers, biters, what have you. Some of these “Endlings” will “become heroes,” according to the official synopsis. “Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever.”

At the NYCC panel, Mansour likened the Mid West-set series to an apocalyptic Stand By Me.

The cast also includes Nico Tortorella of Younger fame, Annet Mahendru, late of The Americans, and Nicolas Cantu (The Amazing World of Gumball). It’s set to premiere on AMC in Spring 2020.

Press PLAY on the video above to check out the trailer, then hit the comments. What do we think of the name — thumbs up or down? Will you check out the show when it debuts this spring?