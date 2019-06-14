TVLine Items: L.A.'s Finest Renewed, Lena Dunham's HBO Encore and More

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba will be back on the beat as L.A.’s Finest: Spectrum Originals has renewed their Bad Boys offshoot for Season 2.

The series follows Union’s LAPD detective Syd Burnett and her new partner Nancy McKenna (Alba) as they take on the most dangerous criminals in the city while skirting the rules and speed limits.

The Season 1 finale is slated to debut next Monday, June 17, via Spectrum on Demand, after which all 13 episodes of the freshman run will be available to binge for free for Spectrum subscribers.

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the pickup.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Lena Dunham (Girls) will executive-produce and direct the upcoming HBO drama Industry, about the cutthroat world of international finance.

AHHHH! I'm so excited to announce that I’m directing and executive producing a new series with @hbo, called INDUSTRY. It's all about the cutthroat world of international finance. Think Wolf of Wall Street meets Melrose Place! #IndustryHBO pic.twitter.com/t8O81WqdhQ — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 14, 2019

* Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo will executive-produce and host the hidden-camera prank show Prank Encounters, debuting later this year on Netflix, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Jamie Chung (The Gifted, Once Upon a Time) has joined the cast of HBO’s upcoming Lovecraft Country, per Deadline, along with Abbey Lee (Mad Max: Fury Road) and Jordan Patrick Smith (Vikings).

* Conan O’Brien has announced that he is shooting his next Conan Without Borders special in Ghana, featuring special guest/travel companion Sam Richardson (Veep). It is set to air Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 10/9c on TBS.

