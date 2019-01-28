Stan Against Evil Cancelled at IFC

The battle of Stan Against Evil is officially over: IFC has cancelled the horror comedy after three seasons, TVLine has confirmed.

Creator/co-star Dana Gould first broke the news on his podcast: “Stan Against Evil, I am sad to report, will not be returning for a fourth season. It had a great run of three seasons. It’s not coming back. Will it show up in some other form on some other network someday? Maybe. But right now, as we like to say, it’s dead as Kelsey’s nuts.”

The series starred Scrubs alum John C. McGinley as Stan, the former sheriff of a small New Hampshire town that was built on the site of a mass witch burning. Stan teams up with the town’s current sheriff Evie (You’re the Worst‘s Janet Varney) to battle an invasion of ghosts, demons and witches. The supporting cast included Nate Mooney, Deborah Baker Jr. and Gould.

IFC released a statement confirming the cancellation: “We are grateful to Dana Gould and our partners at Radical Media, as well as the stellar cast of Stan Against Evil including John C. McGinley and Janet Varney for three unforgettable seasons battling the forces of evil and the most original one-liners anywhere.”

Debuting on Halloween night in 2016, Stan Against Evil was renewed for a second season later that year, and then earned a third-season pickup last January. The Season 3 finale, which aired in November, will now serve as the series finale, capping the series run at 24 episodes. TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news.