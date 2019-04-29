Black Monday Renewed for Season 2

Black Monday‘s stock is on the rise: Showtime has renewed the 1980s Wall Street comedy for a second season, TVLine has learned.

Don Cheadle stars as stock trader Maurice “Mo” Monroe, who runs an upstart Wall Street firm full of foul-mouthed underdogs that plays a key role in the infamous stock market crash of 1987. Regina Hall co-stars as Cheadle’s fellow trader Dawn, and Andrew Rannells plays newcomer Blair, who gets pulled into the firm’s frat-house atmosphere. Paul Scheer, Horatio Sanz, Yassir Lester, Casey Wilson and Ken Marino fill out the supporting cast. David Caspe (Happy Endings) and Jordan Cahan are the co-creators and showrunners.

“Black Monday mines big comedy from the greed, the style, the music, and the excess of the ’80s, but it’s also sneaky smart in its social commentary about that era — and indirectly, our current era as well,” Showtime entertainment president Gary Levine said in a statement. “We can’t wait to see what inspired depravity David and Jordan will cook up in Season 2.”

RELATED STORIES Showtime's Black Monday: Grade It!

Showtime's Black Monday: Grade It! Black Monday Review: Showtime's Wall Street Comedy Is Worth Investing In

Debuting in January, Black Monday wrapped up its 10-episode freshman season last month. Season 2 is slated to premiere in 2020.

TVLine’s Cable Scorecard has been updated to reflect the renewal. Ready to invest in a second season of Black Monday? Drop your thoughts on the news in a comment below.