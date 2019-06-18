TVLine Items: Y: The Last Man's New Boss, I'm Sorry Renewed and More

FX’s adaptation of Y: The Last Man has found its new showrunner: Eliza Clark (Extant, Animal Kingdom) has been tapped to oversee the series, two months after Michael Green (American Gods) and Aïda Mashaka Croal (Marvel’s Luke Cage) parted ways with the show due to creative differences.

The drama — simply titled Y — is based on Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra’s comic book series, and takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where a cataclysmic event has decimated every male except for one lone human named Yorick. In his travels, Yorick encounters a new-world order of women who explore gender, race, class and survival.

Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk) stars as Yorick, with Oscar nominee Diane Lane, Amber Tamblyn (Two and a Half Men), Imogen Poots (Roadies), Lashana Lynch (Still Star-Crossed), Juliana Canfield (Succession) and Marin Ireland (Sneaky Pete) rounding out the ensemble.

* The comedy I’m Sorry, created by and starring Andrea Savage, has been renewed for a 10-episode Season 3, to air in 2020 on truTV. Additionally, truTV has renewed the firehouse-set comedy Tacoma FD for Season 2, premiering next year.

* Michelle Forbes (The Killing, True Blood) has joined USA Network’s Bourne franchise series offshoot Treadstone as a savvy CIA veteran, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Season 11 of Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee will premiere Friday, July 19 on Netflix. Guests include Eddie Murphy, Seth Rogen, Ricky Gervais, Matthew Broderick, Jamie Foxx, Sebastian Maniscalco, Martin Short, Mario Joyner, Melissa Villaseñor, Bridget Everett and Barry Marder.

* D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place) and Ken Jeong (The Masked Singer) have been tapped to announce the Emmy nominations on Tuesday, July 16 at 11:30 am ET.

