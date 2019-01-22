The Magicians Renewed for Season 5

There’s no need to wait until tomorrow for some The Magicians goodness: Syfy today renewed the magical drama for Season 5, ahead of show’s Season 4 return on Wednesday, Jan. 23 (at 9/8c).

Additionally, executive producer Henry Alonso Myers has been promoted to co-showrunner alongside John McNamara and Sera Gamble for Season 5.

“We couldn’t be happier or more excited to conjure another year of magic and all it entails — love, hate, loyalty, betrayal, sex, foul language, drugs, battling gods, monsters and the most dangerous enemies of all: other human beings,” McNamara and Gamble said in a statement. “We have the best writers, producers, directors, cast and crew in the charted multiverse. Here’s how strongly we believe this: Anyone who tries to poach a single one of them will be cursed. And we have the voodoo dolls to do it.”

In the Magicians Season 3 finale, magic was restored, but the Neitherworld Library was tightly rationing it. Meanwhile, Dean Fogg put a spell on the Brakebills gang, which left them with new identities and no memories of who they really are. Then there was this troubling twist: A monster took up residence in Eliot’s body and asked a clueless Quentin/Brian if he’d like to play.

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the pickup.

Are you excited for even more Magicians adventures?