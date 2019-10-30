Pennyworth Renewed for Season 2

RELATED STORIES Performer of the Week: Mj Rodriguez

Performer of the Week: Mj Rodriguez Should Bachelor in Paradise Pair Stay? Animal Kingdom Dream Casting? Was Pose Ending Too Happy? And More Qs!

The butler did it — and by it, we mean earned himself a second season of derring-do.

Pennyworth has been renewed at Epix, just one month after its “explosive” freshman finale aired. The 10-episode Season 2 will commence production in the UK in January 2020, with an eye on a 2020 premiere. TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has thusly been updated.

“Pennyworth has been a big hit for us, embraced by critics and fans alike,” Epix president Michael Wright said in a statement. “It was the highest-performing original series ever to premiere on Epix, more than doubling the viewership of the shows that came before it. Bruno Heller, Danny Cannon and WBTV have delivered a brilliant, must watch series. We can’t wait to work with this phenomenal cast and creative team on another exciting season.”

A Batman pre-prequel of sorts, Pennyworth follows Alfred Pennyworth (Ripper Street‘s Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier who goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Fleabag‘s Ben Aldridge), who has not yet become Bruce Wayne’s father, in 1960s London.

In addition to Bannon and Aldridge, the Season 1 cast included Emma Paetz (Gentleman Jack) as Martha Kane, Ryan Fletcher (Shetland) and Hainsley Lloyd Bennett (Eastenders) as Alfred’s cohorts Dave Boy and Bazza, Dorothy Atkinson (Harlots) and Ian Puleston-Davies (Coronation Street) as Alfred’s parents, recording artist Paloma Faith and Polly Walker (Rome) as Bet Sykes and her sister Peggy, and Jason Flemyng (Jamestown) as Lord Harwood.