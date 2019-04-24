TVLine Items: Swamp Thing Trailer, Cinemax Renews Warrior and More

There’s something in the water: The DC Universe digital subscription service has released a first (and super murky) trailer for Swamp Thing, its next live-action original.

Premiering Friday, May 31, the series follows follows Abby Arcane (played by Gotham‘s Crystal Reed) as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana. She soon discovers, however, that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets, and when unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the marsh, no one is safe.

Last week, it was reported that the show’s Season 1 episode count had been cut from 13 to 10.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Cinemax has renewed its crime drama Warrior, based on the writings of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, for Season 2.

* Harry Lloyd (aka Game of Thrones‘ Viserys Targaryen) will star opposite Alden Ehrenreich in the upcoming series adaptation of Brave New World, our sister site Deadline reports.

* HBO has given a pilot order to Showtime, a scripted drama from Oscar winner Adam McKay (Vice) about the professional and personal lives of the 1980s L.A. Lakers, per Deadline.

* Showtime’s drama pilot Hombre, penned by Gravity scribe Jonas Cuarón, has added the following actors to its cast: Greg Grunberg (Alias), Marisé Alvarez (Crossbones), Pepi Sonuga (Famous in Love), Adriana Santos (Taken) and newcomer Noah Reyes. The emotional thriller stars Gael García Bernal (Mozart in the Jungle) as a undocumented Mexican-American family man who goes to unprecedented lengths when his wife is detained by ICE.

* The Netflix comedy series Mr. Iglesias, starring Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias as a public high school teacher, will debut Friday, June 21.

* Bad Blood Season 2, starring Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy), Anna Hopkins (Shadowhunters) and Gianni Falcone, will arrive on Netflix Friday, May 31.

* Hulu has released a second trailer for the George Clooney limited series Catch-22, premiering Friday, May 17:

