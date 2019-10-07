Vikings Final Season Gets Premiere Date and Trailer — Creator Promises a 'Proper and Definitive Ending'

RELATED STORIES Vikings' Alexander Ludwig to Join Stephen Amell in Starz's Heels

Vikings' Alexander Ludwig to Join Stephen Amell in Starz's Heels Cable TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Returning? What's Cancelled?

The beginning of Vikings‘ end will arrive in December.

History has announced that the sixth and final season of its first scripted series will have a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 9/8c. Eight more episodes will follow, airing Wednesdays at 10 pm. The remaining 10 episodes of Season 6 will then air later in 2020.

A Season 6 trailer was released in tandem with the premiere date, as seen above.

“I always knew how Vikings would end and, after 89 episodes, I truly believe the saga of Ragnar Lothbrok and his sons has been told and we are leaving our beloved fans with the proper and definitive ending they so deserve,” series creator Michael Hirst said in a statement. “Although it is bittersweet, there are still 20 episodes left and the most ambitious and intensely emotional episodes are still to come.”

Season 6 of Vikings picks up after “the battle between brothers” which left Bjorn victorious and a hero to the people who had been under the tyrannical rule of Ivar for so long. As the new leader of Kattegat, Bjorn struggles to fill his late father’s shoes as king, while facing several dilemmas and wrestling with the idea that power overshadows morals. Meanwhile, Ivar, searching for a new path to separate him from his past, is seen traveling along The Silk Road eventually leading him to Russia. There, he meets his match in Prince Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky), a ruthless and unpredictable Russian ruler, who shocks even Ivar with his merciless actions.

Katheryn Winnick’s Lagertha, meanwhile, has her own agenda – to live a quieter and less public life on her own farm. Alas, new dangers lurk close to home. Also this season, the Vikings continue to take over Scandinavia as Ubbe and Torvi travel to Iceland to uncover the mystery circling around Floki’s disappearance, and Hvitserk pursues his personal vendetta against Ivar.

Vikings‘ farewell season was announced back in January, at which time there it was also reported that Hirst is (and he continues to be) developing an offshoot that would “continue the Vikings saga.”