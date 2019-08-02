The L Word: Generation Q Sequel Series Gets Fall Premiere Date at Showtime

RELATED STORIES Homeland Final Season Pushed to 2020 -- First Plot Details Revealed

The L Word will introduce Generation Q later this fall, Showtime has announced. The eight-episode revival, which reunites original series stars Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey, will debut on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 10/9c.

As previously reported, the sequel series will check in with Bette Porter, Shane McCutcheon and Alice Pieszecki, and introduce “a new generation of self-possessed LGBTQIA characters — Dani Nùñez (In the Vault‘s Arienne Mandi), Micah Lee (newcomer Leo Sheng), Finley (Grimm‘s Jacqueline Toboni), Sophie Suarez (The Code‘s Rosanny Zayas) and Gigi (The Deuce‘s Sepideh Moafi) — experiencing love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in Los Angeles.”

Season 1 guest stars include Fortune Feimster (The Mindy Project), Stephanie Allyne (One Mississippi), Olivia Thirlby (Goliath) and Latarsha Rose (Being Mary Jane).

Beals, Moennig and Hailey will executive-produce The L Word: Generation Q alongside series creator Ilene Chaiken (who now runs Empire). Marja-Lewis Ryan (The Four-Faced Liar) will serve as showrunner, while Steph Green (The Americans) will direct the pilot.

In addition to the L Word revival, Showtime has announced premiere dates for Shameless Season 10, Ray Donovan Season 7 and Kidding Season 2

Are you looking forward to The L Word‘s return? Scroll down for a first look at the new cast, then hit the comments with your reactions.