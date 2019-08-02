Shameless, Ray Donovan, Kidding Get Fall Premiere Dates at Showtime

RELATED STORIES Fall TV 2019: Your Handy Calendar of 100+ Season and Series Premiere Dates

Fall TV 2019: Your Handy Calendar of 100+ Season and Series Premiere Dates Jeff Daniels to Star as Small-Town Police Chief in Showtime Drama Rust

The Gallaghers — sans Fiona — will be back when Shameless Season 10 premieres Sunday, Nov. 3 at 9/8c on Showtime, it was announced Friday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. Shameless‘ return will be immediately followed by the Season 2 premiere of Kidding. The Jim Carrey dramedy will air two episodes per week, at 10 and 10:30 pm (watch a trailer below). Season 7 of Ray Donovan, meanwhile, kicks off Sunday, Nov. 17 at an earlier time, 8/7c.

The upcoming season of Shameless will be the first without leading lady Emmy Rossum, whose matriarch character Fiona Gallagher left Chicago at the end of last season. Returning as series regulars are Cameron Monaghan — who briefly exited mid-Season 9 — and Noel Fisher as Ian Gallagher and Mickey Milkovich, respectively.

The new episodes pick up six months later as “Frank uses his leg injury to collect as many prescription drugs as possible and his exploits lead him to an old friend,” per the official synopsis. “Debbie, emboldened by the $50,000 left to her by Fiona, has stepped in as the new matriarch, ruling over the Gallagher household with an iron fist. Lip navigates his relationship with a newly affectionate Tami (newly promoted series regular Kate Miner).” Meanwhile, Ian and Mickey “rekindle their romance in prison as both cellmates and lovers.”

As for the younger Gallaghers, “Carl has to decide what to do with his life as he finishes military school and heads back to the South side,” while Liam “is committed to learning more about black history and culture under the tutelage of V as Kev faces an identity crisis.”

On the Ray Donovan front, when we pick up with Season 7 Ray is “working to be the man his family needs him to be. While he makes progress with Dr. Amiot (returning guest star Alan Alda), there are dangers from the past that require the Ray Donovan of old. Between NYC mayor Ed Feratti, an unrelenting NYPD officer hunting for the truth and clients old and new, Ray struggles to find the balance between fixing for clients and fixing himself. And when Feratti’s corruption brings a piece of Mickey’s past back to New York, Ray is forced to seek answers to long-buried questions.”

Are you excited for Showtime’s fall slate? Hit the comments with your reactions.