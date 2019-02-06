Shameless' Cameron Monaghan on His Surprise Return, Ian/Mickey's Future

For Cameron Monaghan, returning to the Shameless fold for the recently announced Season 10 so soon after his departure from the Showtime series simply made sense, storytelling-wise and financially.

“With any show, it’s a nexus of creativity and business,” he explained on Wednesday following a panel for Gotham at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. “I renewed [my contract] a number of times, and it got to the point where I wanted to step away for creative reasons, as well as business, which many other actors had done on the show years earlier.”

But after taking “some time away” from the long-running family comedy, “I talked to [showrunner] John Wells about possible things we could do with the character in the future,” Monaghan said. “We got to a place, both creatively and financially, where I felt comfortable coming back. Much of that had to do with what we were going to do with the story. So I’m really excited to be able to go back and do that.”

As for whether fans of Ian and Mickey (played by Noel Fisher) — who reunited in prison during Monaghan’s last episode — should be worrying about the pair’s future since Fisher is not currently part of the Season 10 cast, Monaghan replied, “That is a question for Noel and the producers, but I don’t know if ‘worrying’ is the right way to say that.”

In the meantime, Monaghan would like to see Ian “instead of just looking for a relationship or resolving relationship conflict to instead be working on himself and focusing on that capacity. I think it’s interesting that he worked his way up, got his life on track, and then completely kind of wrecked it, unfortunately. Some of that wasn’t fully his fault. But I think that seeing him really learn to lead the family, take care of himself and be on the straight and narrow, and how to work with that would be a very interesting arc for him. So I’d like to see something outside of just him searching and being single.”

Shameless Season 9 currently airs Sundays at 9/8c on Showtime.