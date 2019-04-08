The Terror and Lodge 49 Get Season 2 Premiere Dates at AMC

A new kind of terror is coming to AMC this summer.

The cabler announced on Monday that the next installment of its horror-infused anthology, The Terror: Infamy, will arrive on Monday, Aug. 12 at 9/8c. Leading out of that will be Season 2 of the “modern fable” Lodge 49, at 10pm.

Set during World War II, The Terror: Infamy centers on a series of bizarre deaths that haunt a Japanese-American community — and a young man’s journey to understand and combat the malevolent entity responsible. The cast includes Derek Mio (Greek), Kiki Sukezane (Lost in Space), George Takei (Star Trek), Cristina Rodlo (Universo’s El Vato), Shingo Usami, Naoko Mori (Absolutely Fabulous) and Miki Ishikawa (Hit).

Set in Long Beach, California, Lodge 49 follows Sean “Dud” Dudley (played by Wyatt Russell), an ex-surfer whose beloved fraternal order — the Ancient and Benevolent Order of the Lynx — is suffering under new rule by an ill-suited leader. Despite his “Knight” and mentor Ernie’s (Brent Jennings) lost faith, and his twin sister Liz’s (Sonya Cassidy) struggle with their

past, Dud believes he is the key to restoring the Lodge to its former grandeur and putting the rightful king on the throne. The cast also includes Linda Emond as Connie, Eric Allan Kramer as Scott and David Pasquesi as Blaise.

