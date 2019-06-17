Pose Renewed for Season 3 at FX

RELATED STORIES Performer of the Week: Pose's Indya Moore

This news gets all “10”s from us: FX has renewed the LGBT period drama Pose for Season 3, less than a week after the show’s Season 2 premiere.

Pose stars MJ Rodriguez as Blanca, a transgender woman in 1980s New York City who acts as den mother to a collection of LGBT misfits who compete in underground “ball” competitions, strutting their stuff in makeshift fashion shows. Billy Porter co-stars as ball host Pray Tell, Dominique Jackson plays Blanca’s former mentor and current frenemy Elektra, and Indya Moore plays the street-smart Angel.

Season 2 kicked off last Tuesday, with a time jump to 1990 and the release of Madonna’s “Vogue,” which shone a spotlight on the ball community. The season premiere clocked in as the series’ most-watched episode ever, according to FX, with a total audience of 1.2 million in Live+3 viewing.

“Pose has elevated our culture and the TV landscape like few shows before it,” FX chairman John Landgraf said in a statement, “and we are honored to partner with co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals on a third season.”

TVLine’s Cable Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Happy to spend another season with House Evangelista? Drop your thoughts on the renewal in a comment below.