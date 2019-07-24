Younger Renewed for Season 7

RELATED STORIES Younger Recap: Who Got the Axe?

Millennial Publishing may currently be in free fall, but Younger is still going strong. The TV Land comedy will return for Season 7, TVLine has learned.

Younger currently stars Sutton Foster (Bunheads), Hilary Duff (Gossip Girl), Nico Tortorella (The Following), Debi Mazar (Entourage), Miriam Shor (The Americans), Molly Bernard (Chicago Med), Charles Michael Davis (The Originals) and Peter Hermann (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit).

What began as a comedy about a 40-something woman named Liza (Foster) pretending to be 26 in order to succeed in the publishing world has evolved into something more — largely because most of the aforementioned characters now know the truth. Romantically, Liza initially found love with young tattoo artist Josh (Tortorella), but has since moved on to explore a relationship with “age-appropriate” book publisher Charles (Hermann).

New episodes of Younger air Wednesdays at 10/9c.

According to TV Land, “Younger’s sixth season debuted on June 12 and recorded its highest-rated season premiere ever in the key P25-54 and W25-54 demos. It was also up 23 percent among total viewers, with 1.3 million tuning in to the season six premiere. The series remains the top sitcom in cable for the third year in a row among W25-54 and W18-49.”

