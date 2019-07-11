Euphoria Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

RELATED STORIES Euphoria Recap: Tyler, Unmasked

The scandalous teenage antics will continue at HBO: The cabler has renewed the controversial drama Euphoria for Season 2.

“Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has built an incredible world with an extraordinary cast led by the supremely talented Zendaya. We are so grateful that he chose HBO as the home for this groundbreaking series,” HBO’s executive vice-president of programming Francesca Orsi said in a statement. “We look forward to following these complex characters as their journeys continue through the challenging world they inhabit.”

Debuting last month in the post-Big Little Lies time slot on Sunday nights, Euphoria offers an uncensored look at the life of today’s teens, with plenty of graphic sex, drugs and violence. Zendaya stars as Rue, a 17-year-old high school student fresh out of rehab who soon falls back into her old drug-using ways. Hunter Schafer co-stars as Rue’s new best friend Jules; Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Alexa Demie and Sydney Sweeney fill out the supporting cast.

Sam Levinson (The Wizard of Lies) serves as writer and creator, and also directs five of Season 1’s eight episodes. The freshman season is slated to wrap up Aug. 4.

