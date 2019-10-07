Search Party Moves to HBO Max From TBS — And Gets Season 4 Renewal

Our search party for TBS’ long-missing Search Party has at long last returned, and boy do they have news to share.

The satirical dark comedy, which stars Alia Shawkat, Meredith Hagner, Brandon Micheal Hall, John Early and John Reynolds, wrapped its sophomore TBS run back in December of the year 2017 and has been MIA ever since. But it was announced on Monday that Season 3 will premiere… on HBO Max, when the WarnerMedia streaming service launches in Spring 2020. (Sources say that although Search Party struggled to find an audience on cable, it was decided that it might find new legs on HBO Max.)

What’s more, Search Party has also been renewed for Season 4 as (I like to think) a reward for its patience, to hit HBO Max at a later date.

Season 3, which was ordered in April 2018, finds the gang swept up in the trial of the century after Dory and Drew are charged for the semi-accidental murder of a private investigator. As Elliott and Portia grapple with whether or not to testify as witnesses, the friends are pitted against each other and thrust into the national spotlight as notorious public figures. As Dory’s sanity begins to fracture, it becomes increasingly clear that they may not have brunch together for quite some time.

“Search Party is alive and thriving!” executive producers Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers declared in a statement. “We are so thrilled to show the world what we’ve been working on the past two years and for new fans to find it on HBO Max.

“You’re going to love the two new seasons, but if for some reason you don’t, then you’ll get your subscription fee back,” they added. “Actually, that’s not true. That’s a joke. We don’t have that kind of power.”

In addition to the brand-new, 10-episode Season 3, both of the first two seasons will also be available on HBO Max at launch (exact date TBA).

Are you glad to have finally (sorta) found Search Party Season 3?