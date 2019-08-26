TVLine Items: Mad About You Adds Vets, Drunk History Renewed and More

The Mad About You revival is welcoming back two familiar faces: Original cast members Richard Kind and John Pankow will reprise their roles for Spectrum Originals’ upcoming follow-up.

The series explores “the fertile ground of modern marriage through the eyes of the Buchmans as newly minted empty-nesters after dropping their daughter Mabel (Abby Quinn) off at college,” per the official synopsis. Pankow will once again play Ira Buchman, the cousin of Paul Reiser’s character, while Kind portrays Dr. Mark Devanow.

The limited event series is slated to premiere this holiday season on Spectrum Originals.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Comedy Central has renewed Drunk History for a 16-episode seventh season.

* Roswell, New Mexico has tapped Justina Adorno (Grand Hotel) to recur during Season 2 as the sharp-tongued and well-educated Steph, EW.com reports.

* Hulu has given a series order to the live-action/animated comedy Woke, starring Lamorne Morris (New Girl) as a cartoonist who enters a “woke” state after an unexpected incident with the police, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Will Forte (The Last Man On Earth), Kaitlin Olson (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives), Andy Garcia (Ocean’s 11) and Arturo Castro (Broad City, Narcos) will star in the comedy series Flipped for the upcoming short-form content service Quibi, per Deadline. Forte and Olson will play home renovation “experts” who are kidnapped by members of a drug cartel (Garcia, Longoria and Castro) and are forced to renovate their sprawling homes.

* Presidential hopeful Joe Biden will appear on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, Sept. 4:

.@JoeBiden is returning to @ColbertLateShow on Wed. 9/4 @ 11:35 PM ET/PT! This will be his first late night interview since announcing his run for the White House #LSSC #CBS https://t.co/CAGso4WWZl pic.twitter.com/wE3nmmekvR — CBS Tweet (@CBSTweet) August 26, 2019

* Vudu (aka Walmart’s streaming service) has released a trailer for its take on Mr. Mom, starring Hayes MacArthur and Andrea Anders:

