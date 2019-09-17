Schitt's Creek: Final Season Gets 2020 Premiere Date on Pop TV

RELATED STORIES Emmys 2019: TVLine Readers Pick Their Favorites in 15 Key Categories, From Game of Thrones to Schitt's Creek

Ready or not, it’s almost time leave Schitt’s Creek for good. (That was a rhetorical statement — of course you’re not ready.) The hit comedy will return to Pop TV for its 14-episode sixth and final season on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 9/8c, TVLine has learned.

Schitt’s Creek is heading into its final season on a high note, having recently scored its first four Emmy nominations. In addition to the show being nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, Eugene Levy is also up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, while Catherine O’Hara is vying for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Schitt’s Creek was also nominated for Outstanding Contemporary Costumes.

In addition to Levy and O’Hara, the acclaimed comedy also stars Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, Jennifer Robertson, Noah Reid, Dustin Milligan, Sarah Levy and Karen Robinson as the (mostly reluctant) residents of the show’s titular locale.

“Schitt’s Creek has become a pop culture phenomenon fueled by the most talented cast and the most passionate fans in all of television, and the final season is sure to be weekly must-watch TV as we see what happens to the Roses,” Brad Schwartz, President of Pop TV, said in a statement. “It is gut-wrenching to say goodbye, but we know this final season will deliver even more of the heart and humor that has made the series one of the best ever.”

Your hopes for Schitt’s Creek‘s sixth and (sniff) final season? Drop ’em in a comment below.