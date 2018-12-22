Z Nation Cancelled at Syfy

Z Nation‘s fifth season finale will now serve as a series finale: Syfy has cancelled the long-running zombie drama. The news was first announced by producer David Michael Latt.

“We wanted to tell you face to face… that we were not renewed for Season 6,” Latt said in a late-night Periscope video on Friday. “We’re stopping at Season 5. We’re very sad, but we’re also really grateful with the opportunities that we had on the show.

“This is not the end of anything,” he continued. “This is just the beginning of a lot of things,” including the Netflix prequel series Black Summer, which received an eight-episode order back in July. The series stars Hart of Dixie alumna Jaime King as a mother who, having been torn from her daughter, embarks upon a harrowing journey to find the girl. Alongside a group of American refugees, King’s protagonist “must brave a hostile new world and make brutal decisions” in the midst of a zombie apocalypse’s deadliest summer, according to the official logline.

Z Nation‘s cancellation caps its run at 68 episodes. Its fifth (and final) season finale airs Friday, Dec. 28 at 9/8c. TVLine’s Cable TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect the series’ demise.

With Z Nation out of the picture, Syfy’s current slate of renewed originals includes Happy!, Killjoys, Krypton, The Magicians, Van Helsing, Wynonna Earp and the upcoming Deadly Class (premiering Wednesday, Jan. 16). Still awaiting word on renewal are anthology series Channel Zero and George R.R. Martin’s Nightflyers.

Are you sad to learn that Z Nation is no more? Hit the comments with your reactions!