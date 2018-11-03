Shadowhunters Return Date Revealed: What to Expect From the Final Episodes

Shadowhunters fans, you have less than three months to sharpen your steles — the final episodes of the Freeform drama will begin airing on Monday, Feb. 25, TVLine has learned. These episodes will be followed by the two-part wrap-up movie titled The Final Hunt, which aims to bring the series’ storylines to a close.

Shadowhunters wrapped the first half of its third season in May with an explosive finale that appeared to claim the lives of Clary and Lilith, but just as we’ll be seeing Katherine McNamara in 3B, we’ll also get to spend more time with Anna Hopkins. “You can never kill a greater demon, you can only banish them back to Edom,” showrunner Todd Slavkin reminded TVLine after the finale. So Lilith is not gone. In fact, you’ll see her again. But the poor thing is stuck in Edom, and she’s not too happy about that.”

Season 3B will also bring Clary’s brother Jonathan — the real one, not the imposter played to perfection by Will Tudor — back into the picture. This time around, he’ll be portrayed by Luke Baines, who will challenge the Shadowhunters by presenting a “new level of evil that they can’t even imagine.” (To be fair, none of that evil was detected in Baines’ introductory video message to fans back in July.)

As for Alec and Magnus, the latter of whom sacrificed his powers to save Jace in the midseason finale, you can also expect plenty of drama in the show’s final run. “It’s heartbreaking, but it’s also beautiful” Slavkin tells TVLine of the journey “Malec” will take in the coming months. “[Magnus] learns how to live in the moment, something he never had to do when he had powers. Season 3B is such a rollercoaster ride for Magnus Bane. We loved his arc in 3A, but for Harry Shum, Jr. as an actor, it’s a hell of a journey. It’s beautiful and profound and it’ll break your heart. You’re in for a ride that’s really intense to watch.”

(Bonus scoop: “When Maia comes back in 3B, we get to really see what’s going on at the Jade Wolf — the pack politics,” Slavkin teases. “She’s forced to step up in a way she never thought she was capable of. She’s someone who has always chosen to run away when things get difficult. Alisha Wainwright is so good … and she comes back in a really cool way that fans will dig.”)

Your hopes for the final episodes of Shadowhunters, as well as the two-hour TV movie? Drop ’em all in a comment below.