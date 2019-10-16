TVLine Items: Raven's Home Renewed, Man in the High Castle Trailer and More

The Baxter family is staying put at Disney Channel: The network has renewed the family sitcom Raven’s Home for Season 4.

Production on the new season will begin later this year, with Alison Taylor (Just Jordan) joining the creative team as executive producer alongside star Raven-Symoné and EP/showrunner Warren Hutcherson (The Bernie Mac Show).

“Raven is a huge part of the Disney Channel family, and Raven’s Home continues to serve our audience with the comedy, heart and relatability that they want to see on TV,” Disney Channel vice president of current series Kory Lunsford said in a statement. “We have much more in store for the Baxter family and their household and can’t wait for new stories to unfold in Season 4.”

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, a primetime special hosted by Joseph Gordon-Levitt and commemorating the launch of Season 51, will air Saturday, Nov. 9 on HBO. Nearly every human cast member of the children’s series will put in an appearance, along with several of the show’s puppeteers and celebrity guests including Whoopi Goldberg, Patti LaBelle, Elvis Costello, Meghan Trainor, Sterling K. Brown, Norah Jones, Nile Rodgers and Itzhak Perlman.

* Nickelodeon has ordered an additional 13 episodes of the sketch series All That, bringing its first season total to 26 installments.

* Jane Kaczmarek (Malcolm in the Middle) will guest-star on Carol’s Second Act as a friend of the titular doc’s from her teaching days, who ends up in the hospital after a fall, TVInsider.com reports.

* Heather Graham (Emily’s Reasons Why Not) has joined CBS All Access’ Stephen King adaptation The Stand, playing Rita Blakemoor, a wealthy woman who attempts to escape superflu-infested New York City, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Amazon Prime has released a trailer for the fourth and final season of The Man in the High Castle, premiering Friday, Nov. 15:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?