Animal Kingdom Renewed for Season 5

Even if Smurf really is headed for her last hurrah, Animal Kingdom fans still have reason to cheer: TNT has renewed its vicious, addictive crime drama for Season 5, the network announced Wednesday.

Of course, the news is as unsurprising as it is good. Thus far this season, the show is averaging 1.2 million total viewers and just over a 0.3 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers) — off just eight and 18 percent from its previous cycle, while continuing to be among cable’s Top 10 dramas in both measures.

In the episodes currently airing Tuesdays at 9/8c, the Cody clan’s matriarch, played since Season 1 by Ellen Barkin, has been preparing for her death by planning a final heist with her boys. And though it’s almost impossible to imagine the show going on without her flashing her viperish smile and cooing “baby” like it was a threat, Animal Kingdom is a series that isn’t afraid to take a big swing. You’ll recall that leading man Scott Speedman was killed off as Baz in the Season 3 premiere.

