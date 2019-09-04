The Detour Cancelled at TBS

RELATED STORIES The Detour's Natalie Zea Spills on Her Dual Role, Including Working the Pole

The Parker family’s road trip is officially over: TBS has cancelled The Detour after four seasons, TVLine has learned.

The twisted family comedy starred Jason Jones and Natalie Zea as parents Nate and Robin, who embark on an innocent road trip from New York to Florida with their three kids. The trip, of course, went horribly wrong, with the family running into trouble at every stop; subsequent seasons saw the Parker family move to New York City (with James Cromwell and Laura Benanti joining the cast), then Alaska, and then travel around the globe to locate missing child Delilah.

Co-created by Jones and his real-life wife Samantha Bee, The Detour debuted in April 2016 and scored a Season 2 renewal ahead of its series premiere. The fourth — and now final — season premiered in June and averaged 722,000 total viewers and a 0.26 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers), down about 30 percent from its previous cycle. The Aug. 20 finale will now serve as a series finale; the cancellation caps the show’s run at a total of 42 episodes.

